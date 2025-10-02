Gaza flotilla shone ‘light on horrific humanitarian catastrophe’: Irish FM

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris says he has spoken to European Union counterparts who are part of the Gaza flotilla after the raid by Israeli forces and the arrest of activists attempting to deliver aid by sea to the Palestinian territory, Al Jazeera reports.

“Tonight’s reports are very concerning. This is a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe,” Harris said in a post on social media.

Members of the flotilla must be treated in strict accordance with international law, he said.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said it was focused on assisting Irish people in the flotilla, adding that the “safety of Irish citizens remains our priority”.