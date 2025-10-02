NAB auctions 800 kanals of PTI leader’s land in Attock

TAXILA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday auctioned 800 kanals of agricultural land belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari in Jand tehsil of Attock district.

According to details, the auction took place at 11am at the Municipal Office Jand, following a public notice issued earlier by the assistant commissioner Jand.

The notification stated that the proceedings were carried out on the orders of the Deputy Director Coordination, Investigation Wing.

The properties put under the hammer comprised two plots — one measuring 771 kanals and 9 marlas, and the other 25 kanals and 7 marlas.

Zulfi Bukhari has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the £190 million case.

Earlier, the Islamabad Accountability Court had ordered the confiscation and disposal of his assets in connection with the reference.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025