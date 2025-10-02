E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Five HSA students selected for UN fellowship

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: Five students of the Health Services Academy (HSA) have been selected for the United Nations’ prestigious Millennium Fellowship 2025.

The Millennium Fellowship is a global leadership development programme offered jointly by the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) and the Millennium Campus Network (MCN).

The selected students of the BS Environmental Health Sciences and Management program at HSA are Rizwan Ullah, Shahzad Akram, Muhammad Waqas, Heera Sangal and Munazzah Fatima.

“Through the fellowship, we aim to gain leadership skills, global exposure, and practical experience in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Health), SDG 6 (Water and Sanitation), and SDG 13 (Climate Action),” Rizwan Ullah said.

The students will work collaboratively on a project titled “HS Aspireans: Towards a Cleaner and Healthier Future.”

Through this initiative, the team aims to promote environmental health, raise community awareness, and implement practical solutions for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

