Hamas split over Trump’s plan: source familiar with talks

Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 04:22pm

A source familiar with the Gaza ceasefire negotiations tells AFP that the Palestinian group was split over Trump’s plan.

“So far, there are two views within Hamas: the first supports unconditional approval because the important thing is to have a ceasefire guaranteed by Trump, provided that the mediators guarantee Israel’s implementation of the plan,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

But others have “great reservations on important clauses”, the source added. “They reject disarmament and for any Palestinian citizen to be taken away from Gaza.”

“They support a conditional agreement with clarifications that take into account demands by Hamas and the resistance factions so that the occupation of the Gaza Strip is not legitimised while the resistance is criminalised,” the source said.

“Some factions reject the plan, but discussions are ongoing and things will become clearer soon.”

