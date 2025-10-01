Pope calls Trump’s Gaza peace plan ‘realistic,’ urges Hamas to accept

Pope Leo XIV has described US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza as a “realistic proposal,” urging the Palestinian group Hamas to accept it within the set timeframe, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to journalists outside Villa Barberini before returning to the Vatican, the Pontiff said: “We hope they accept it; so far it seems a realistic proposal.”

He stressed the need for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, adding: “There are very interesting elements.”

On the humanitarian flotilla approaching Gaza amid ongoing tensions, Pope Leo underlined the urgency of aid deliveries.

“There is a desire to respond to a real humanitarian emergency,” he said, expressing hope that “there is no violence and that people are respected.”