Collective action demanded to tackle food waste crisis

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday arranged a walk to mark “International Day of Awareness of Food Loss & Waste” with a view to highlighting the need to take measures to reduce food loss and waste.

The event was jointly arranged by the Food Processing Chair, Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), and the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said Pakistan wastes nearly 26 per cent of its annual food production — about 19.6 million tonnes, valued at $4 billion.

He said food waste crisis is a multifaceted issue requiring a comprehensive and coordinated response from all segments of society. “We must take decisive action to raise awareness, address root causes, and implement sustainable solutions,” he stressed.

Dean of Agriculture Dr. Ghulam Murtaza and Dean of Food Sciences Dr. Imran Pasha said food waste is an increasing global challenge, largely stemming from consumer behaviour.

Director General of the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Issa Khan, highlighted the paradox of significant food losses while millions of people still face hunger, calling it a collective responsibility to address.

Chairman of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Dr. Azeem Iqbal Khan, pointed out that reducing food losses and waste is vital in a world where hunger has been rising since 2014, even as tonnes of edible food are discarded daily.

Chair of Food Processing, Dr. Kashif Iqbal Khan, advised people to plan meals and shopping carefully to avoid purchasing more than needed.

Dr. Raheela Rehman stressed that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires not just policies but also changing mindsets and behaviours. She added that a village has been selected for an awareness campaign to encourage food saving and end wastage.

‘ENCOUNTERS’: Three robbers were killed in two encounters at Gojra and Faisalabad with CCD and police on Monday.

The Gojra police claimed that near Chak 343 JB four suspects riding two motorcycles were confronted who opened fire on the team. After the crossfire, police found two injured and as many others managed their escape. Both succumbed to their injuries when they were being shifted to Gojra THQ hospital.

They were identified as Riasat Ali of Rajana Chak 336 GB and Irshad Ahmad of Faisalabad Chak 67 JB. The police claimed that the suspects were killed in firing by their accomplice. They were involved in dozens of robberies.

At Tandlianwala, Faisalabad, Saddar police received information that bandits had shot at and injured a citizen over resistance. A team chased them near Chak 408 GB.

During the gun battle, one of the suspects identified as Sunny Mukhtar was injured while two others fled away. He was shifted to Tandlianwala THQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ARRESTED: Toba City police on Monday arrested a social media activist for using derogatory remarks against companions of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the Facebook post of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan district chief Shabbir Ahmad Sarpainch.

In an FIR registered under section 298A of PPC, complainant Sarpainch alleged that the remarks of the suspect ‘R’ of Gaushala Mohallah hurt the religious sentiments of people.

He had been shifted to district jail on 14-day judicial remand by a court.

