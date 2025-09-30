E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Two bogies of Sukkur Express derail in Hyderabad

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

HYDERABAD: Many passenger trains were halted at different stations for about four hours after two bogies of the Karachi-bound Sukkur Express derailed near Hyderabad station on Monday morning.

Passengers of the derailed train said that the bogies jum­ped off the tracks with a big bang and massive jerk. The down track remained closed during the course of repair and rehabilitation work.

The derailment occurred at about 7:35am causing suspension of the rail traffic on the affected tracks till 11:20am.

Hyderabad station staff rushed to the spot and started work to put the bogies back on track. Technical staff segregated the derailed bogies from the train before the derailed bogies were put on track with the help of a crane.

Soon after the incident, Allama Iqbal Express, Kara­koram Express, Pakistan Ex­­press and Bahauddin Zikriya Express were halted at Tando Adam, Odero Lal and other stations. The rail traffic normalised at about 11:20am.

Railways Divisional Superintendent at Karachi Mahmood Lakho visited the Hyderabad station and formed a committee to hold an inquiry into the cause of derailment. Chief controller Rehan Farooq told Dawn that Sukkur Express was moving between the station and yard when the two bogies derailed. He said that no damage was caused to the tracks.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...