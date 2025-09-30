Two bogies of Sukkur Express derail in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Many passenger trains were halted at different stations for about four hours after two bogies of the Karachi-bound Sukkur Express derailed near Hyderabad station on Monday morning.

Passengers of the derailed train said that the bogies jum­ped off the tracks with a big bang and massive jerk. The down track remained closed during the course of repair and rehabilitation work.

The derailment occurred at about 7:35am causing suspension of the rail traffic on the affected tracks till 11:20am.

Hyderabad station staff rushed to the spot and started work to put the bogies back on track. Technical staff segregated the derailed bogies from the train before the derailed bogies were put on track with the help of a crane.

Soon after the incident, Allama Iqbal Express, Kara­koram Express, Pakistan Ex­­press and Bahauddin Zikriya Express were halted at Tando Adam, Odero Lal and other stations. The rail traffic normalised at about 11:20am.

Railways Divisional Superintendent at Karachi Mahmood Lakho visited the Hyderabad station and formed a committee to hold an inquiry into the cause of derailment. Chief controller Rehan Farooq told Dawn that Sukkur Express was moving between the station and yard when the two bogies derailed. He said that no damage was caused to the tracks.

