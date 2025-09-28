Over 3 - Shaheen strikes to remove Indian skipper

2.3: Shaheen strikes to remove the Indian skipper! Salman takes a diving catch at mid-off, but Surkyakumar is unmoved.

He has to go after the replays show that the Pakistani skipper had taken that one cleanly!

The tournament ends for Surkyakumar in the disappointing manner it started — both on and off the field.

Shubman Gill is complaining about the spider-cam and we have a stoppage in play.

Gill nearly run out on the last ball of the over — pressure on the Indian batters.

Shaheen, after bowling a superb opening over, is rewarded in his second, sending back India skipper Suryakumar Yadav — an uppish drive landing in Salman’s safe hands at mid-off. If they weren’t already after Sharma’s wicket, Pakistan are right back into this contest and India are looking nervous.

India - 11-2