E-Paper | September 27, 2025

At least 29 dead, 50 injured in stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in India’s Tamil Nadu: local media

Reuters Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 10:26pm

At least 29 people were killed and 50 others were injured after a stampede broke out at a rally held by Tamil actor-politician Vijay, Indian daily The Hindu reported on Saturday, citing India’s Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian.

At least 24 doctors from the nearby district of Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem were sent to Karur in Tamil Nadu, where the rally took place, the report added.

The Times of India reported that 10 people were killed.

Reuters could not immediately contact health ministry officials.

Earlier this year, at least six people were crushed to death at a popular Hindu temple in northern India’s Uttarakhand state, officials said, after a massive crowd surge.

The stampede occurred on the stairway leading to the Mansa Devi temple in the Hindu holy city of Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganges River, and left many injured.

“Six dead and more than 10 injured are admitted to the hospital,” senior city police official Parmendra Dobhal told AFP.

