LPG tanker with 24 Pakistanis aboard attacked by Israeli drone at Yemen port: Mohsin Naqvi

Abdullah Momand | Dawn.com Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 05:32pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker with 27 crew members, including 24 Pakistanis, was attacked by an Israeli drone while it was docked at a port in Yemen earlier this month.

After the Foreign Office (FO) said earlier today that Pakistanis aboard the LPG tanker were safe and sound and making their way out of Yemeni waters, Naqvi posted on X that the vessel was attacked on September 17 while it was docked at the Ras Issa port, which was under the control of Houthi rebels.

According to Naqvi, apart from Pakistanis, the vessel’s crew included two Sri Lankans and a Nepali. He said the vessel’s captain was also a Pakistani.

Naqvi added that an LPG tank had exploded following the attack, but the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

“The vessel was subsequently stopped by Houthi boats and the crew were held hostage aboard the ship,” he said.

Earlier, the FO said 24 Pakistani nationals aboard an LPG tanker that caught fire off the coast of Yemen were safe and sound and making their way out of Yemeni waters.

The FO also said that the tanker had caught fire off the coast of Yemen on September 17, adding that upon receiving the news about the incident, the relevant Pakistan embassies had established contacts with the authorities in Yemen to ensure the well-being of the crew.

“Efforts were made to set the tanker underway again,” it added.

The FO further stated that diplomatic missions also maintained contact with the family members of the Pakistani crew and kept them updated about the latest situation.

“Today, the LPG tanker has departed [from the] port and is making [its] way out of Yemeni waters. The entire crew, including Pakistani nationals, on board is safe and sound,” it said.

