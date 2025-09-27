Palestine, UN reforms come under discussion as FM Dar meets General Assembly president

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock on Saturday and discussed key regional and international issues, including Palestine and UN reforms.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UNGA in New York. A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had addressed the session, highlighting the need for “proactive” leadership for South Asia and expressing support for Gaza.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Office said that Dar and Baerbock “exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including [the] Palestine issue and the urgent need for UN reforms, including UN Security Council reforms”.

Dar reaffirmed commitment to regional and global peace and stability and called for the just resolution of the Kashmir dispute per UNSC resolutions, it added.

Separately, the foreign minister held meetings with his counterparts from various countries, including Malaysia and Morocco.

Dar met Malaysian FM Dato Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan, where both leaders agreed to review the bilateral economy and global issues in Kuala Lumpur in early October.

“Pakistan and Malaysia continue to work together to advance our partnership, both bilaterally and at multilateral fora,” he said in a post on X.

“We agreed to review our mutual economic agenda and current global issues in Kuala Lumpur in early October 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FO said that Dar also met with Morocco’s Nasser Bourita, noting, “both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, and regional peace.”

“They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening Pakistan–Morocco relations and further strengthening collaboration at multilateral fora,” it wrote on X.