E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Congo fever claims sixth life in four months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

KARACHI: The Sindh health department on Friday declared the sixth death from Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in the province since June.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was a butcher by profession and resident of Landhi. He died on Wednesday.

“The patient had high fever, cough and vomiting blood when he was brought to the emergency department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Sept 24. He died the same day,” health department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf said in a statement.

The patient, who was isolated immediately after the test, had a history of animal and tick exposure due to his profession. “The case was verified by a surveillance team, which collected details of his contact history and risk factors,” the statement added.

According to the department’s data, all the six CCHF victims were men. Four of them were residents of Malir and one hailed from Thatta. Three deaths were reported in June, one each in July and August.

Commonly known as Congo fever, CCHF causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks with a case fatality rate of 10 to 40 per cent. There is no vaccine available for the disease.

According to experts, the CCHF virus is primarily transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

CCHF is endemic to Pakistan, which sees several deaths from the illness every year, especially during the Eidul Azha period when animals’ movement increases, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...