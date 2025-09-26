E-Paper | September 26, 2025

ICC finds India skipper guilty of breaching code of conduct for remarks after Asia Cup win over Pakistan: report

Dawn.com Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 07:52pm

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been found guilty by the International Cricket Council (ICC) of breaching the code of conduct for his comments that alluded to the brief military skirmish between India and Pakistan, after their group match in the Asia Cup on September 14, ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday.

“It is understood Suryakumar’s not-guilty plea was rejected by ICC match referee Richie Richardson and that he was fined 30 per cent of his match fee. India have appealed against the verdict,” the publication reported.

The move came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Yadav for dedicating its September 14 win over Pakistan to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack”.

At least 24 people had been killed in the April attack, which led to a brief military escalation between India and Pakistan, as New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack without evidence.

“The PCB had demanded the ICC impose a Level 4 sanction — reserved for the most serious breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct — on Suryakumar. It cited past examples of players who were either prevented from what was deemed political messaging or fined for deploying it,” ESPNcricinfo report added.

Pakistan won by 11 runs after stumbling to 135-8 in the virtual semi-final against Bangladesh in their men’s Asia Cup Super Four fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With that win, the Green Shirts bookëd their final date with archrivals India for the first time in the 17th iteration of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan India Tensions, Men's Asia Cup 2025
