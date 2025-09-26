Netanyahu calls for imposing UNSC sanctions on Iran again

Netanyahu has demanded that United Nations Security Council sanctions should be imposed again on Iran tomorrow.

“Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium … must be eliminated,” he said.

He referred to the recent Iran-Israel War, thanking US President Donald Trump for “his bold and decisive action” of sending American B2 pilots to bomb “Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites”.

“President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and we delivered on that promise. We removed an existential threat to Israel and a mortal threat to the civilised world. We lifted a dark cloud that could have claimed millions and millions of live. But, ladies and gentlemen, we must remain vigilant, we must remain absolutely clear-minded. We must not allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacity.”