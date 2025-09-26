Netanyahu alleges Iran was developing nuclear weapons to ‘blackmail’ nations

Netanyahu begins his speech by mentioning the families of people taken hostage during the Oct 7, 2023 attack in Israel.

He then says, “Last year, I stood at this podium and I showed this map. It shows the curse of Iran’s terror axis. This axis threatens the peace of the entire world, it threatens the stability of our region, and the very existence of my country, Israel.”

He alleged that Iran was “rapidly developing a massive nuclear weapons programme, and a massive ballistic missile programme”.

“These were meant not only to destroy Israel but also to threaten the US and blackmail nations everywhere.”