E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Court stops withdrawal, utilisation of funds for workers’ housing scheme

Our Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

SUKKUR: The constitution bench of Sindh High Court at Sukkur has expressed its displeasure over alleged corrupt practices in the allotment of residential units in the Sukkur Labour Flats as well as lack of essential facilities in the project.

The bench comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, also came down hard on director of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) wondering that how he had been appointed on this post after it was created by abolishing two posts. The bench was seized with a petition regarding alleged malpractices and corruption in the allotment of plots and utilisation of workers’ welfare fund.

Additional Advocate General Ali Raza Baloch, Workers Welfare Board Director Ihtisham Khan and the petitioner, besides counsel of the two parties, were in attendance during the Thursday hearing.

Justice Zulfiqar Sangi directly addressed WWB Director Ihtisham Khan asking him how was he appointed on the post which was created after abolishment of two posts. “You are facing allegations of corruption involving billions of rupees,” the judge remarked in an angry tone.

The bench asked him for details of the allotment of residential units. “How many flats have been allotted and under what SOPs?”

Mr Khan replied that so far 580 flats have been allotted while an advertisement for the allotment of 443 more flats has been issued.

Justice Sangi asked him to provide the bench with complete details about all the 580 allottees along with documentary proof of their workplaces.

Apparently not satisfied over the manner in which the board’s funds were utilised, Justice Sangi asked: “Were you appointed as [WWB] director so that you could withdraw funds worth billions of rupees?”

When the bench forbade the director to use DDO (drawing and disbursing officer) powers, he stated that the board’s secretary, not he, was using these powers.

The bench directed that the WWB director and secretary “shall not withdraw or utilise the fund without the court’s prior permission”.

The court also ordered the Sukkur deputy commissioner to submit a comprehensive report on the project, including full details about all allotments.

During the hearing, the New Taluka assistant commissioner submitted his report on removal of encroachments from the flat site.

The court issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, Sukkur DC and WWB secretary and fixed the next hearing for October 2.

The same bench had on Wednesday issued bailable warrants for the arrest of the police recruitment committee chairman while hearing identical petitions against alleged manipulation in the results of test for the post of constables.

It noted that a scrutiny held by the court found irregularities in the recruitment process.

“Manipulation has been done in the list issued by the Police Department as rights of deserving candidates have been usurped and those who got failed were declared successful…”, the bench remarked.

It asked: “What is being done for the candidates who have passed on merit?”

The court maintained the stay order in the case until October 6, when the hearing would resume.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

