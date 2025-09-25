From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Anger mars Id joy

KARACHI: The joy of Id was marred in the Pakistan capital by the sullen anger which people felt as a result of the publication of the report of Sir Owen Dixon. This was the universal subject of conversation in the usual places of public resort. While the ordinary people gave vent to their anger from a general sense that the liberation of Kashmir had been further delayed, the intelligentsia discussed the various aspects of the Dixon report. People visited one another to exchange Id greetings but almost invariably the talk soon turned to this burning topic.

The consensus of opinion in all sections of people was that certain matters were “interpolated” in the report through the influence of “the British”. … — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as reported by a staff reporter in Karachi,] His Highness the Aga Khan will be weighed against diamonds in Karachi in 1955 on the occasion of 70th anniversary of his succession to the gaddi, by his followers, the Ismaili community, it was learned yesterday [Sept 24]. H.H. the Aga Khan, it may be recalled, was weighed against gold in 1935 and against diamonds in 1945 in Bombay.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025