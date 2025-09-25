E-Paper | September 25, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Anger mars Id joy

From the Newspaper Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:45am

KARACHI: The joy of Id was marred in the Pakistan capital by the sullen anger which people felt as a result of the publication of the report of Sir Owen Dixon. This was the universal subject of conversation in the usual places of public resort. While the ordinary people gave vent to their anger from a general sense that the liberation of Kashmir had been further delayed, the intelligentsia discussed the various aspects of the Dixon report. People visited one another to exchange Id greetings but almost invariably the talk soon turned to this burning topic.

The consensus of opinion in all sections of people was that certain matters were “interpolated” in the report through the influence of “the British”. … — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as reported by a staff reporter in Karachi,] His Highness the Aga Khan will be weighed against diamonds in Karachi in 1955 on the occasion of 70th anniversary of his succession to the gaddi, by his followers, the Ismaili community, it was learned yesterday [Sept 24]. H.H. the Aga Khan, it may be recalled, was weighed against gold in 1935 and against diamonds in 1945 in Bombay.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...