Jimmy Kimmel says Trump threats ‘anti-American’

HOLLYWOOD: TV host Jimmy Kimmel defended free speech when he returned to US screens on Tuesday, calling government pressure on his late-night talk show “anti-American” as critics decried his suspension as an attack on constitutional rights.

In his opening monologue, an emotional Kimmel praised the public outrage — which came from both left and right — over his suspension, as President Donald Trump once again threatened to sue ABC, the TV network that carries the show. “A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American,” Kimmel said to wild applause.

“Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television.” Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives last week when he said “the MAGA gang” was trying to exploit the college campus murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. On Tuesday he struck a conciliatory note.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, his voice cracking. Kimmel’s suspension last week was praised by Trump and the 79-year-old Republican swiftly attacked ABC for allowing the comedian’s return.

