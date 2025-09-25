E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel says Trump threats ‘anti-American’

AFP Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:15am

HOLLYWOOD: TV host Jimmy Kimmel defended free speech when he returned to US screens on Tuesday, calling government pressure on his late-night talk show “anti-American” as critics decried his suspension as an attack on constitutional rights.

In his opening monologue, an emotional Kimmel praised the public outrage — which came from both left and right — over his suspension, as President Donald Trump once again threatened to sue ABC, the TV network that carries the show. “A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American,” Kimmel said to wild applause.

“Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television.” Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives last week when he said “the MAGA gang” was trying to exploit the college campus murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. On Tuesday he struck a conciliatory note.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, his voice cracking. Kimmel’s suspension last week was praised by Trump and the 79-year-old Republican swiftly attacked ABC for allowing the comedian’s return.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

DONALD Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday was part comical theatre, part chilling warning to ...
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...