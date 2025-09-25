CDA, railways discuss route extensions for proposed train service

ISLAMABAD: Apparently learning from past failures, city managers and Railways officials on Wednesday discussed proposals to extend the routes of the proposed electric train service, as they plan to connect it with all existing stations in Islamabad and some in Rawalpindi as well.

Recently, Railways and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced the launch of an electric train service from Margalla Station in H-9, Islamabad, to Saddar, Rawalpindi.

Both organizations will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Sources said that during a meeting held at CDA headquarters, it was proposed that the train service should also be connected with Golra Station, with the possibility of extending it to Taxila.

On the Rawalpindi side, connections with Chaklala and Sihala railway stations were suggested to make the project more viable. However, no final decisions were made and only possible routes were discussed.

A meeting headed by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and attended by CDA board members and Railways officials, discussed the project and decided that the MoU would be signed soon.

Under the plan, CDA will procure and operate the electric train, while Railways will provide the track.

It may be recalled that in 1996, Railways had launched a train service from Margalla Station to Marir Saddar, Rawalpindi, but it was shut down after three months due to failure.

At that time, only a few dozen passengers used the service daily, and Railways had to discontinue it after suffering financial losses. Despite the absence of metro bus service in the twin cities at that time, the project had failed.

“The meeting reviewed in detail the layout plan, optimal business model, and eco-friendly technology for the Electric Train Project.

A detailed briefing was given on the ridership survey conducted for the project,” a press release stated.

According to the press release, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the project would comply with procedures and rules for incorporating carbon credits.

He added that to enhance the project’s utility, the service would be extended to other areas of Islamabad where railway tracks already exist.

Mr Randhawa further said that to make the project successful, E-buses would also be linked to the train service.

“This project will provide affordable, safe and comfortable travel for citizens, and its implementation will be carried out in line with international standards and best practices. It will not only provide state-of-the-art modern transportation facilities to citizens but will also play a key role in the development and modernization of the capital,” the statement quoted him as saying.

When asked about the failure of the past initiative, the CDA defended the new project in a written reply, stating, “The Electric Train Project is fundamentally different from the rail service launched almost three decades ago, representing a quantum leap in technology and scope.

The earlier diesel-powered train served a much smaller population compared to today’s, which has increased almost fivefold. This new E-train project is designed to address the needs of the twin cities with clean, environment-friendly technology that is cost-effective in operations.”

The reply added that the project would integrate a network of electric feeder buses to ensure comprehensive last-mile connectivity — a feature absent in the past. It further said that, learning from earlier shortcomings, free shuttle services across Islamabad would be introduced for riders traveling through the E-train.

Various proposals are under consideration to extend the service to adjoining areas of Islamabad where railway tracks already exist.

The CDA maintained that a pre-feasibility study is underway, factoring in these considerations.

It emphasised that the previous project was a Railways-operated service with limited connectivity, whereas the proposed E-train is an integrated mass transit solution aimed at covering neglected areas as well.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025