E-Paper | March 06, 2026

UEFA fine Real Madrid after fan’s Nazi salute at Champions League match

AFP Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 04:50pm
General view inside the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, before the match. — Reuters/File
General view inside the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, before the match. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) fined the Real Madrid club 15,000 euros ($17,000) on Friday after one of their fans performed a Nazi salute before a Champions League match last week.

The European football governing body’s disciplinary board also issued Real with a partial stadium closure of 500 seats, suspended for a one-year probationary period.

UEFA punished Madrid “for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters” in the second leg of their play-off round victory over Benfica on February 25, European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Real ejected a supporter caught on camera performing a Nazi salute in the stands before the match began.

The first leg of the tie was marred by an incident of alleged racism aimed at Real winger Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, who denies it.

Madrid progressed to the last 16, where they will face Premier League side Manchester City.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe