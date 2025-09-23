E-Paper | September 23, 2025

India beat Pakistan 3-2 in thrillling SAFF U-17 Championship encounter

Agencies Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 12:17am
Pakistani players in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-17 Championship clash against India. — Facebook/SAFF
Pakistani players in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-17 Championship clash against India. — Facebook/SAFF

Pakistan twice came from behind in an enthralling South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under-17 Championship clash against India, only for their arch-rivals to go ahead for a third time and eventually clinch a 3-2 victory at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium on Monday that secured top spot in the group.

Goals in each half by Pakistan’s Mohammad Abdullah, from the penalty spot, and Hamza Yasir had levelled the Group ‘B’ clash at 2-2 by the 70th minute but India’s substitute Rahan Ahmed found the winner in the 73rd to take his side through to a semi-final against Group ‘A’ runners-up Nepal.

Pakistan, meanwhile, take on Group ‘A’ winners Bangladesh with both last-four clashes to be held on Thursday.

Both teams had already secured semi-final berths and heading into the final group game, Pakistan held the advantage by the barest of margins — on goals scored — and a draw would’ve sufficed for Nasir Ismail’s side to avoid Bangladesh, who have ousted them in the semi-final stage of each of the last two editions.

Bangladesh also beat Pakistan in the final of the 2018 edition but the current crop would be confident of their chances, especially after a valiant display against four-time defending champions India.

After even exchanges in the opening half hour, India took the lead in the 31st minute when Danny Singh Wangkhem’s cutback was hammered in by Dallalmoun Gangte.

Pakistan immediately sought an equaliser, and it arrived two minutes before half-time when Hamza’s darting run drew a foul in the box and Abdullah sent Indian custodian Manashjyoti Baruah the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick.

An end-to-end game then swung into India’s favour in the 63rd when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam ran onto a throughball and slotted it past the advancing Saamar Razzak.

Hamza ensured parity seven minutes later when he turned in a rebound after Baruah spilt a long-range effort from Mohammad Awais.

It didn’t last long, though, as Rahan reacted first to a save by Razzak and netted the winner.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...