E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Malta to formally recognise Palestinian state at UN Assembly, PM says

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 04:11pm

Malta will announce its formal recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in New York, the Prime Minister’s Office said, joining a group of countries in making the move, Reuters reports.

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday, a move intended to promote a two-state solution to end the Israeli bombardment in Gaza. France and several other states are expected to make the same decision.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela first announced plans for the recognition of a Palestinian state in May, but the UN conference was later postponed.

Late on Sunday, Abela hailed the delivery of a consignment of flour donated by Malta to Gaza “on the eve of Malta’s recognition of a Palestinian state”, in a Facebook post.

He said that the recognition of a Palestinian state was “historic” and Malta remained committed to reaching peace in the region.

