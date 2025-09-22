E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Israeli army orders forced evacuation of Gaza City school sheltering displaced Palestinians

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 02:07pm

The Israeli army has issued a new forced evacuation order for a school in Gaza City, which shelters hundreds of displaced Palestinians who fled their homes in the eastern parts of the city, Al Jazeera reports.

“The situation is getting much more dire as these people don’t have anywhere to run, and the high cost of relocating and heading to the south is very high and unaffordable for hundreds of displaced Palestinians,” says Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili.

“The situation is getting much more dire and chaotic in the light of these first evacuation orders”.

“They told us we had six to seven hours to evacuate the school quickly,” said Najwa Musabeh, a displaced woman.

“We’ve been living like this for two years. We have no money to keep moving. We left our belongings behind, and even my children. I don’t know where they are or where they went. We don’t know where we’re going, but we’re not leaving Gaza. We have nowhere else to go.“

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...