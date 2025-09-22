Israeli army orders forced evacuation of Gaza City school sheltering displaced Palestinians

The Israeli army has issued a new forced evacuation order for a school in Gaza City, which shelters hundreds of displaced Palestinians who fled their homes in the eastern parts of the city, Al Jazeera reports.

“The situation is getting much more dire as these people don’t have anywhere to run, and the high cost of relocating and heading to the south is very high and unaffordable for hundreds of displaced Palestinians,” says Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili.

“The situation is getting much more dire and chaotic in the light of these first evacuation orders”.

“They told us we had six to seven hours to evacuate the school quickly,” said Najwa Musabeh, a displaced woman.

“We’ve been living like this for two years. We have no money to keep moving. We left our belongings behind, and even my children. I don’t know where they are or where they went. We don’t know where we’re going, but we’re not leaving Gaza. We have nowhere else to go.“