E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Macron says there will be no French embassy in Palestine until Israeli captives freed

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 09:50am

Although France has announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state, President Emmanuel Macron said his country will not open an embassy in Palestine until Hamas frees the remaining captives in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Macron said the release of captives will be “a requirement very clearly before opening, for instance, an embassy in Palestine”.

Macron also expressed strong opposition to any potential Israeli efforts to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

“But if the precondition of such a plan is to push them out, this is just a craziness,” Macron said.

“We should not be — for the credibility of the United States, for the credibility of France — we cannot be implicitly or explicitly complacent with such a project.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...