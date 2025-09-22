E-Paper | September 22, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Capitalists’ agents

From the Newspaper Published September 22, 2025

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Maulana Kausar Niazi today [Sept 21] said that the bogey of provincialism was being raised by the agents of capitalists and jagirdars who wanted to divert the attention of the people from the basic issues confronting them. Speaking at an Iftar Party … Maulana Niazi said that the PPP was the only party in the country with a national outlook and a revolutionary programme, which enjoyed the support of the masses of all the four Provinces... . He said the people of the Punjab had always rejected any appeal to parochial or provincial prejudices because they stood for unity of the Millat-i-Islamia. They would never be hoodwinked… . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Los Angeles,] US President Gerald Ford said … he was unsure whether Israel had nuclear weapons or not. But he said in a ... television interview, the United States ... is obligated to “study” Tel Aviv’s request for Pershing tactical missiles, which could be mounted with nuclear warheads. Whether Israel possesses nuclear weapons Mr. Ford said, “I do not know categorically... .”

