LAHORE: The second and final partial solar eclipse of 2025 took place on night between Sept 21 and 22, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

Officials confirmed the eclipse was not visible in Pakistan. However, it was observable in parts of the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and Australia.

The eclipse began at 10:30pm on Sept 21 (Pakistan Standard Time). It reached its peak at 12:42 am on Sept 22 and ended at 2:55am the same night.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025