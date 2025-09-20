Five children among 7 killed in Punjab’s Hafizabad district roof collapse: police

Seven people, including five children, died when the roof of a room in a house collapsed in the Farooq Azam neighbourhood of Punjab’s Hafizabad district on Saturday, according to police.

Hafizabad District Police Officer (DPO) Atif Nazir Kadhar said in a statement that a woman and her son were holding tuition classes in the affected house when the room’s roof collapsed. “As a result, the woman, her son and five children who were taking tuition classes died.”

The statement said DPO Kadhar reached the site after receiving information about the incident and oversaw the rescue work.

According to data shared by the Rescue 1122, one child also suffered a critical head injury in the incident.

Last month, three members of a family died after the roof of their under-construction house caved-in in the Islampura locality of Nankana Sahib in Punjab.

Earlier in July, two children had died and two other were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Lahore’s Badami Bagh. The incident had taken place reportedly due to the dilapidated condition of the structure.