Israel’s blockade leaves hundreds of wounded children waiting for medical evacuation

The UN says Israel’s offensive has resulted in the world’s largest number of child amputees in modern history, Al Jazeera reports.

Six months ago, United States President Trump announced that Jordan would receive 2,000 medical evacuees. But Israel has only allowed 175 children to leave. One of them is eight-year-old Muhammad, who lost his leg when Israel bombed his family’s tent in Gaza.

“I want to hang out with my friends, play football with them. I’ll go to Gaza and hang out with my friends,” he said as he had received a new leg.

But many children are unable to leave the Strip. For those staying behind, the risk of dying is great, and not just from Israeli bombing.

“I remember this child, around nine years old, who came in after an attack. His bowel was out of his abdomen. We didn’t have an ICU,” said Osama Hamid, a surgeon at The Specialty Hospital in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

“We had only two operating rooms and the decision was made. Just let him die in peace,” said Hamid, who volunteered three times in Gaza before being blocked by Israel from entering again.