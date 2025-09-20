E-Paper | September 20, 2025

International book exhibition draws bibliophiles in capital

Tariq Aziz Baloch Published September 20, 2025
Visitors go through books during the international book fair at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad on Friday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
ISLAMABAD: A three-day international book fair opened on Friday at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, drawing large crowds of readers, particularly young visitors, and featuring a wide variety of literary and cultural attractions.

More than 50 publishers, including international houses, set up stalls showcasing fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, history, and religion. Several stalls offered discounts of up to 50 per cent, while others sold second-hand books at low prices. A dedicated section also displayed handicrafts, bangles, and earrings representing diverse cultures.

Book-launching ceremonies, literary conferences, musical performances and art events will run alongside the exhibition until September 21.

“The aim of the fair is to promote a culture of reading,” said organiser Shahid Awan, adding that the turnout had already crossed 25,000, making the event a “success”.

Special focus was placed on children’s literature, with many stalls offering picture books. A representative of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi Publications said such books were vital for cognitive and emotional growth.

“In the digital age, children are surrounded by distractions such as games and videos. Picture books can gradually bring them back to reading,” she explained.

Visitors also shared their experiences. “Today is the digital age, but books still hold their place. When I read, I connect directly with the author and his thoughts,” said blogger Bilal Ahmed Khan, who was browsing fiction and psychology titles.

He urged families to bring children to the fair to “illuminate their imagination through books”.

Meanwhile, senior politicians, academics and former lawmakers warned that selective prosecutions, power-driven politics, and disregard for democratic norms continue to weaken Pakistan’s unity, urging respect for the people’s mandate.

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the country’s history was scarred by the victimisation of opponents and electoral manipulation.

Senior politician Latif Khosa warned that reliance on “power politics” had pushed Pakistan to the verge of collapse.

PML-N leader retired Capt Safdar recalled historical ruptures from 1971 to the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying the country risked repeating painful chapters.

He called for a national “charter” of democratic practice to prevent disputes from escalating beyond constitutional frameworks, and condemned the mistreatment of women politicians.

Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik stressed that Pakistan’s future lay in strengthening democratic processes.

Citing Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 1975 reforms, he said political parties themselves had failed to carry forward the promises they once made.

Former federal minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said in today’s harsh times, speaking the truth carried a cost.

Concluding, the speakers urged political leaders to prioritise reforms, transparency, and people’s welfare over power struggles, warning that continued disregard for democratic norms would only deepen national crises.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

