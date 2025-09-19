E-Paper | September 19, 2025

McLaughlin-Levrone steals the show at worlds, Botswana take one-lap gold

AFP Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am
SYDNEY McLaughlin-Levrone (L) of the US reacts after winning the women’s 400m final during the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.—AFP
SYDNEY McLaughlin-Levrone (L) of the US reacts after winning the women’s 400m final during the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.—AFP

TOKYO: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone brought the house down on Thursday by coming within a whisker of breaking the four-decade-old women’s 400 metres world record while Botswana’s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi impressively won the men’s one-lap title.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran through the rain to take gold and post the second fastest time in history of 47.78sec at the Tokyo National Stadium.

It will surely only be a matter of time before the 400m hurdles world record holder breaks the mark of 47.60 set by East Germany’s Marita Koch in 1985, which has long had question marks hanging over it.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s decision to switch from the hurdles to the flat this season paid off handsomely.

It was the same stadium where the 26-year-old American won her first 400m hurdles gold, but that was in front of empty stands due to the Covid restrictions at the Tokyo Olympics.

This time she was able to rush over, stand on her toes and kiss her husband, Andre Levrone Junior, among the spectators.

“You know at the end of the day, this wasn’t my title to hold on to, it was mine to gain,” she said. “Bobby [Kersee her coach] uses boxing terms all the time. He said you got to go out there and take the belt It’s not yours and you got to go earn it.”

Botswana came into the men’s 400m final never having won a medal in the event in the championships — they left with two.

The largely unknown Busang Collen Kebinatshipi took gold, in 43.53sec, the fastest time in the world this year.

His teammate Bayapo Ndori added bronze.

“This is my first title and it feels crazy,” said Kebinatshipi. “In the final, I had no fear. “I wanted to go all out and see where I could go.”

Trinidad, like Botswana, also took away two medals.

Seasoned campaigner Jereem Richards won silver in the 400m — if he had had another 10 metres it would have been gold, so fast was he finishing — and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott rolled back the years to win the javelin world title.

There will be some party tonight as they are room-mates.

“When we spoke about this before the competition it looked like a joke,” said Richards of their double haul. “Now it’s a reality.”

All good things have to come to an end and such was the case for entertaining Venezuelan triple jump icon Yulimar Rojas.

The 29-year-old’s record run of four successive world outdoor golds was ended by Leyanis Perez Hernandez, who won Cuba’s first gold in the women’s triple jump since Yargelis Savigne collected the second of her world titles in 2009.

“I’m proud of myself,” said Rojas, who missed the 2024 Paris Olympics after injuring her Achilles tendon. “I had two very tough years but this is the life of an athlete. You have to go through hard times and show you can come back. That’s what I did and it means a lot.”

Kenya’s women have dominated the middle distance and longer running events so far, with their bitter rivals Ethiopia failing to land a blow — and their dominance unlikely to be halted in the women’s 5,000.

Saturday’s final will be a clash between world record holder Beatrice Chebet and defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

Both sailed through qualifying and adding spice to the battle for supremacy as both women are going for doubles, Chebet to add to her 10,000m gold and Kipyegon the 1,500m title.

There is, though, one middle distance event where Kenya does not rule — the women’s 800m.

Britain’s Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who was laid low for almost a year by hamstring problems, cruised through her heat.

The 23-year-old, who posted the fastest time of the year, 1min 54.74sec, on her return to action in the Silesia Diamond League meeting last month, said Olympic gold would take a backseat if she wins on Sunday. “It would mean more than last year,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...