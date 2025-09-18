Imran expresses grievances in letter to CJP Afridi, urges him to direct IHC to fix ‘critical’ petitions

PTI founder Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, it emerged on Thursday as party leader Latif Khosa delivered it to the top judge at the Supreme Court.

In the letter dated September 16, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Imran expressed grievances over several matters, including the conditions he has been kept in inside jail, and urged CJP Afridi to direct the Islamabad High Court to fix some “critical petitions” that had been “hanging in the doldrums” for hearing.

Speaking to the media after delivering Imran’s letter, Khosa said the CJP had sought the ex-premier’s complaints regarding the conditions in jail in writing and assured that his grievances would be addressed within 24 hours.

The letter

Imran began his letter with complaints about jail conditions, saying: “For over 772 days, from a cage measuring 9 x 11, from a dungeon of enforced silence, isolation and incommunicado, I have endured continued solitary confinement … All access to books and newspapers has been denied to me.”

“Meetings with my lawyers and family are “arbitrarily cancelled at the whims and wishes of one man”, Imran claimed, referring to the army chief.

He also alleged that his sons were barred from talking to him on phone and political workers were also not allowed to see him.

“It is not lawful imprisonment since its inception; it is only calculated psychological torture, crafted to break my will … It is an ongoing assault on the Constitution, the rule of law and the democratic future of my beloved homeland, Pakistan,” he continued.

The PTI founder also complained of “inhuman and degrading treatment” being meted out to his wife, Bushra Bibi, in jail, alleging that she was being denied medical treatment and access to books and television.

He pointed out that superior courts have held that “female prisoners are entitled to leniency through bail as a matter of right”.

Yet, in Bushra Bibi’s case, “this principle has been suspended”, he said.

The former premier then went on highlight that “thousands of my supporters and party workers continue to languish in jails”.

Imran maintained that his PTI secured a “landslide victory” in last year’s general elections “despite the brutal tactics, the suppression of all bold voices, despite my own imprisonment”.

“Yet, the mandate of the people was stolen overnight, turning democracy into [a] farce and the Constitution into a casualty. The same has been sanctioned and rubber-stamped by the leaked report of Commonwealth 2024,” he wrote.

Although the Comm­on­wealth Observer Group’s (COG) report on Pakistan has yet to be officially released, news outlet Drop Site News claimed that the group had “buried their report” after finding those polls to be riddled with problems.

Imran further said that “the so-called 26th Constitutional Amendment has been used as a tool to sanctify this electoral dacoity, while petitions challenging it lie unheard in your court”. CJP Afridi had ignored a decision made last year by a committee to bring challenges to the 26th Amendment before the full apex court, according to minutes of the communication exchange between the chief justice and two senior SC judges.

Imran also wrote about the allegedly “questionable conduct of the Islamabad High Court under its chief justice, a byproduct of the 26th Amendment; Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, who deliberately refuses to fix my Al-Qadir trust petitions and the Toshakhana revision petitions”.

“He has fully abandoned impartiality and reduced Islamabad High Court to a facilitator of unjust and tyrannical campaign against me and those associated with me,” he alleged.

