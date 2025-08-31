E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Imran’s nephew sent to jail on judicial remand

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday rejected a police request for further physical remand of Shahrez Khan, a nephew of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced the suspect before the court on completion of his eight-day physical remand.

The investigating officer stated that the police recovered a club (danda) from the custody of the suspect and his photogrammetric test had also been conducted. He sought further physical remand of the suspect to complete the investigation of the incident.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja opposed the plea for further remand and argued that Shahrez Khan was not even present in Lahore on May 9, 2023. He said the suspect had gone to Chitral with his friends.

The lawyer also submitted sworn affidavits from Shahrez Khan’s friends in support of his argument.

Advocate Raja stated that Shahrez is one of the country’s top athletes and had been implicated in the case solely because he is a nephew of Imran Khan. He asked the court to reject the police request and discharge Shahrez from the case.

After hearing both sides, ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill reserved a decision on the prosecution’s request for Shahrez Khan’s physical remand.

Later, the judge sent the suspect to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and directed the investigating officer to submit challan within a stipulated time.

During the hearing, Shahrez Khan’s mother Aleema Khan, his aunt Uzma Khan and other PTI leaders were also present in the court.

Two days ago, the court also denied the police further custody of Aleema’s another son Shershah Khan, sending him to jail on judicial remand in the same case.

Sarwar Road police had registered FIR No 96 against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking and vandalising the Jinnah House during the May 9 riots erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case by the NAB from the Islamabad High Court.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

THE current wave of floods has ravaged vast tracts of farmland across the plains of central Punjab. Hundreds of...
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...