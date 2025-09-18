Britain will recognise Palestinian state this weekend: report

Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state this weekend, after US President Donald Trump, who opposes the decision, has left the country at the end of his state visit, The Times newspaper reports.

According to Reuters, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned in July that it would take the action unless Israel took steps to relieve suffering in Gaza and reached a ceasefire in its nearly two-year offensive in the enclave.

The Times, without citing its sources, said Britain would make an announcement once Trump had completed his trip today. Britain’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.