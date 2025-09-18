E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Military courts conviction: Law secretary summoned in denial of right to appeal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the federal secretary for law on a petition challenging the denial of the right to appeal against sentences awarded by military courts.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by a citizen, Raheb Mehboob.

A counsel for the petitioner contended that the Supreme Court had directed the federal government to introduce an amendment in the law granting the right to appeal to those convicted by military courts.

He pointed out that the attorney general for Pakistan had assured the apex court that the government would amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secrets Act (OSA) to allow for the convicts’ appeal.

The counsel argued that the apex court’s order had not been complied with by the government.

After hearing the initial contention, the chief justice summoned the federal secretary for law in person at the next hearing.

The chief justice remarked that the government took no time in its desired legislation, but despite the Supreme Court’s order, the amendments have not been made yet.

CJ Neelum directed the law secretary to appear before the court and present an explanation on the matter.

The chief justice would resume the hearing on Sept 25.

NOTICES: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the police and other respondents on a petition against alleged harassment of a renowned private firm’s senior manager accounts.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by Muhammad Asghar.

Advocate Nadeem Mahmood Mian appeared on behalf of the petitioner and contended that a false case was registered against his client at Ghalib Market police station by the company’s representative.

He said after investigation, the police dismissed the case, but the petitioner was being repeatedly summoned on false applications and subjected to harassment.

The counsel alleged that the petitioner was being harassed for raising his voice against the company for not enforcing the labour laws.

He asked the court to restrain the police from harassing the petitioner and stop registration of false cases against him.

The judge directed the respondents to submit their replies within a week.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...