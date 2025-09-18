Military courts conviction: Law secretary summoned in denial of right to appeal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the federal secretary for law on a petition challenging the denial of the right to appeal against sentences awarded by military courts.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by a citizen, Raheb Mehboob.

A counsel for the petitioner contended that the Supreme Court had directed the federal government to introduce an amendment in the law granting the right to appeal to those convicted by military courts.

He pointed out that the attorney general for Pakistan had assured the apex court that the government would amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secrets Act (OSA) to allow for the convicts’ appeal.

The counsel argued that the apex court’s order had not been complied with by the government.

After hearing the initial contention, the chief justice summoned the federal secretary for law in person at the next hearing.

The chief justice remarked that the government took no time in its desired legislation, but despite the Supreme Court’s order, the amendments have not been made yet.

CJ Neelum directed the law secretary to appear before the court and present an explanation on the matter.

The chief justice would resume the hearing on Sept 25.

NOTICES: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the police and other respondents on a petition against alleged harassment of a renowned private firm’s senior manager accounts.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by Muhammad Asghar.

Advocate Nadeem Mahmood Mian appeared on behalf of the petitioner and contended that a false case was registered against his client at Ghalib Market police station by the company’s representative.

He said after investigation, the police dismissed the case, but the petitioner was being repeatedly summoned on false applications and subjected to harassment.

The counsel alleged that the petitioner was being harassed for raising his voice against the company for not enforcing the labour laws.

He asked the court to restrain the police from harassing the petitioner and stop registration of false cases against him.

The judge directed the respondents to submit their replies within a week.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025