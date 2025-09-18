E-Paper | September 18, 2025

ATC seeks permission from law ministry to conduct PTI founder’s trial

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought permission from the law ministry to conduct a jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in cases registered against him, party leaders and workers in connection with the protest cases.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard two cases related to the PTI’s 2023 protests.

In the case registered at Golra police Station, police submitted challans against senior party leader Azam Swati, along with Aamir Mughal and Atif Khan. The court issued summons for the three accused and adjourned proceedings till October 17, while also initiating proceedings to declare absent accused as absconders.

The judge indicted 11 accused present in court in connection with the November 26 protest in Islamabad.

All pleaded not guilty. The court ordered 184 accused to be declared proclaimed offenders due to non-appearance. Meanwhile, PTI leadership has been granted interim bail till November 13.

In a related case registered at the Secretariat Police Station, police submitted a challan against 195 workers of the party. The hearing was adjourned till September 24.

Separately, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti adjourned proceedings in the liquor and weapons case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after no one appeared due to a lawyers’ strike. The court upheld Gandapur’s arrest warrant and adjourned the case till September 23. The case was registered at Bara Kahu police station.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

