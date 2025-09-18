Measures urged to prevent refusals in HPV vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD: While the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign is targeting 13 million girls aged nine to 14, former health minister Dr Nadeem Jan has suggested steps to avoid refusals.

He also urged parents and young girls to come forward and get vaccinated against cervical cancer. He said the vaccine was scientifically proven, tested and in use across the globe.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Jan, during his tenure as caretaker health minister, initiated efforts to introduce the HPV vaccine and engaged the international vaccine alliance Gavi.

“It is great that finally our efforts and struggle have paid off. The plant we had sown at the cost of our seat and pains has started bearing fruit, as the HPV vaccine has been launched,” he said.

“Mindful of the resistance in some areas, it would have been better to have risk-mapped the areas with refusals or hesitation to routine immunisation, and communication and engagement activities should have been undertaken to remove any misgivings. A blanket start could imperil future gains in our quest to ensure 90pc coverage. We should encourage modelling this vaccination through our kin, influential figures’ children, and social media activists,” Dr Jan suggested.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal met a Gavi mission to discuss the progress of the HPV vaccination campaign and future immunisation plans.

The Gavi mission was led by Thabani Maphosa, Chief Country Delivery Officer at Gavi, in the context of the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer.

The health minister expressed satisfaction with the launch of the campaign. He emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure equitable access to lifesaving vaccines for all eligible girls across the country.

Priority areas and guidelines identified by the minister included holding regular press briefings, drawing on global experiences and best practices, integrating efforts with the Ministry of Education, and managing feedback through helpline 1166, among others.

Mustafa Kamal also requested support from the visiting Gavi mission members for the introduction of the Hexavalent vaccine and the advancement of indigenous vaccine production in Pakistan.

The health minister reaffirmed that the HPV vaccination drive would serve as a milestone in reducing the burden of cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for the nation.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025