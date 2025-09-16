Girls asked to benefit from HPV vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) MNA Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan has urged young girls to take benefit from the vaccination campaign launched by the government against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and vaccinate against the virus being the leading cause of cervical cancer.

“Today marks an important milestone in safeguarding the health and future of our children, as Pakistan launches a nationwide Cervical Cancer Prevention Campaign from Sept 15 to 27. This campaign focuses on vaccinating girls aged 9 to 15 years.

“As Convener of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, I strongly endorse this initiative, which is a vital step toward protecting the lives of young girls and reducing the future burden of preventable diseases. Cervical cancer claims thousands of lives every year, yet it is a disease we can defeat through timely vaccination, awareness, and access to healthcare.

“This campaign reflects the government’s commitment, in collaboration with our partners, to prioritize child health and well-being. It is not only an investment in the health of our young girls but also a critical stride towards achieving our national and global commitments on child rights, women’s health, and sustainable development.

“I call upon parents, communities, educators, healthcare workers, and media to extend their full support to ensure maximum participation in this campaign. “By protecting our girls today, we are securing a healthier, stronger, and brighter Pakistan tomorrow.”

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025