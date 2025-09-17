E-Paper | September 17, 2025

US has no credibility as mediator: Hamas’ Hamad

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 10:46pm

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad says the group’s experience with the United States’ mediation efforts is “bitter”, adding that Washington lacks credibility given that its administration withdrew its proposal for a truce in Gaza.

According to Hamad, who spoke to Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to change the face of the Middle East requires an Arab response.

The Hamas political bureau member also said that the group does not need dictation from US President Donald Trump on how to treat the Israeli captives it holds.

“He [Trump] doesn’t scare us,” Hamad said, adding that the captives were treated based on the group’s “beliefs and Islamic principles”.

The Hamas official concluded: “We deal with the prisoners according to our values, and despite the massacres against our people, the one putting them in danger is the [Israeli] occupation itself.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...