Elsewhere in the stadium on Day 5

There’s a lot else going on in the stadium right now on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The men’s triple jump qualifiers are underway for Group A and B over on one side of the stadium on two pits side by side.

The women’s 200m heats have also just begun. There’s a total of six heats tonight for the women, while the men also have six heats due to start at 8:15pm local time.

The semi-finals of both the men and women’s 400m Hurdles will tale place later tonight as well.

But the main meat of the day is the four gold medals up for grabs — women’s pole vault final first, followed by the men’s long jump final, the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, and the men’s 1500m.