E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Elsewhere in the stadium on Day 5

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 03:49pm

There’s a lot else going on in the stadium right now on Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The men’s triple jump qualifiers are underway for Group A and B over on one side of the stadium on two pits side by side.

The women’s 200m heats have also just begun. There’s a total of six heats tonight for the women, while the men also have six heats due to start at 8:15pm local time.

The semi-finals of both the men and women’s 400m Hurdles will tale place later tonight as well.

But the main meat of the day is the four gold medals up for grabs — women’s pole vault final first, followed by the men’s long jump final, the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, and the men’s 1500m.

Tokyo javelin championships

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...