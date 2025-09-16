Bipartisan US bill seeks sanctions on Pakistani officials for rights violations

WASHINGTON: In a major bipartisan initiative, US lawmakers have introduced the Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act (H.R. 5271), aimed at imposing sanctions on Pakistani officials responsible for human rights abuses and actions undermining democracy.

The bill was announced by Bill Huizenga, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on South and Central Asia and Republican Party lawmaker from Michigan, and co-led by Democrat leader from California Sydney Kamlager-Dove, along with representatives John Moolenaar (Republican), Julie Johnson (Democrat), and Jefferson Shreve (Republican). Additional cosponsors include Rich McCormick (Republican), Jack Bergman (Republican), Joaquin Castro (Democrat), and Mike Lawler (Republican).

The freedom and accountability bill authorizes the US President to impose sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows Washington to target individuals responsible for severe human rights violations or corruption. In this case, it would apply to current or former senior officials of Pakistan’s government, military, or security forces.

The legislation also reaffirms US support for free and fair elections in Pakistan and emphasises the importance of upholding democratic institutions and human rights.

Bill referred to Foreign Affairs and Judiciary committees for review

It builds on House Resolution 901 (H.Res. 901), passed in June 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support.

That resolution expressed strong backing for democracy in Pakistan, called for protection of free and fair elections, and urged the US administration to engage with the Pakistani government to uphold human rights, rule of law, and freedom of speech.

Speaking on the new legislation, Congressman Huizenga said, “The United States will not sit idly by, as individuals who currently serve or have previously served in Pakistan’s government, military, or security forces commit or downplay blatant human rights abuses.

The Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act is a bipartisan measure designed to protect the people of Pakistan by holding bad actors accountable and ensuring that neither the democratic process nor free speech is drowned out in Pakistan.”

Ranking Member Kamlager-Dove emphasised, “Promoting democracy and protecting human rights are core tenets of US foreign policy and must remain central to the administration’s engagement in Pakistan.

“At a time of democratic backsliding and global unrest, the US must defend these values at home and abroad—and hold those who undermine them accountable. I’m proud to join Chair Huizenga in introducing legislation to sanction those who threaten democracy, human rights, and rule of law in Pakistan.”

Democrat leader from Texas Julie Johnson added, “By holding officials accountable when they undermine free and fair elections or commit gross human rights abuses, we send a strong message: those who attack democracy will face consequences, and they will not find impunity on the global stage.”

Diaspora’s efforts

Pakistani-American advocacy groups have played a central role in promoting the freedom and accountability bill and supporting the H.Res. 901.

Ex-president of Pakistan-American Public Affairs Committee Asad Malik said, “This legislation empowers the people of Pakistan and ensures that human rights, free speech, and democracy violators will be accountable and face appropriate consequences.”

Dr Malik Usman of First Pakistan Global highlighted the broader impact of the diaspora’s efforts, saying, “This is a testament to the Pakistani diaspora’s relentless advocacy in Congress and grassroots mobilisation in our communities. This landmark bill is a major step toward Haqeeqi Azadi — standing shoulder-to-shoulder with 250 million Pakistanis for democracy, human rights, and the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan.”

The bill has been referred to both the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees for review. Observers note that its bipartisan backing and alignment with H.Res. 901 increase the likelihood of progress through Congress.

Mr Malik added, “This is not just a bill. It affirms that the US Congress is listening, and that Pakistani-Americans will not stop fighting until democracy and human rights are restored in Pakistan, including freedom for Prime Minister Imran Khan and all political prisoners.”

With the accountability bill, the US reasserts its longstanding position of supporting democracy, human rights, and rule of law in Pakistan while holding accountable those who threaten these values.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025