UAE hammer Oman in Asia Cup to keep Super Four hopes alive

ABU DHABI: UAE opener Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the T20 Asia Cup match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.—AFP

ABU DHABI: Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu struck attacking half-centuries to lead United Arab Emirates to a thumping 42-run win over Oman in the Asia Cup on Monday.

Waseem, who hit 69, and Sharafu, who made 51, put on 88 runs for the opening wicket to guide hosts UAE to a challenging 172-5 in Abu Dhabi.

The home bowlers then combined to dismiss Oman for 130 in 18.4 overs for their first win in this edition of the regional tournament played in the T20 format.

Medium-pace bowler Junaid Siddique stood out with figures of 4-23. Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah took two wickets each.

The batters had set up victory.Waseem and Sharafu started cautiously but soon took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of boundaries.

Sharafu fell for his 51 but Waseem kept up the charge and reached fifty with a six. The captain was run out in the final over.

UAE play Pakistan, who went down to tournament favourites India in a key match, next on Wednesday with the winner likely to move into the Super Four stage of the eight-nation event.

Oman were never in the chase and lost five wickets for 50 runs with captain and opener Jatinder Singh scoring 20 as they slumped to a second straight defeat.

Defending champions India, who won the previous edition played in a 50-overs format, lead the table in Group A with two wins in two matches are nearly through to the next stage.

Along with regional bragging rights, the competition will serve as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Scoreboard

UAE:

A. Sharafu b Ramanandi 51

M. Waseem Run Out Bisht 69

A. Khan b Shrivastava 2

M. Zohaib c Shrivastava b Ramanandi 21

H. Kaushik not out 19

R. Chopra c Kaleem b Shah 0

D. Parashar not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-8) 9

TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs) 172

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-88 (Sharafu), 2-96 (Khan), 3-145 (Zohaib), 4-171 (Waseem), 5-171 (Chopra)

DID NOT BAT: H. Ali, R. Khan, M. Jawadullah, J. Siddique

BOWLING: Ahmad 3-0-16-0; Faisal 4-0-45-0 (4w); Kaleem 1-0-14-0; Shah 4-0-34-1 (1w); Ramanandi 4-0-24-2; Shrivastava 4-0-38-1 (1w)

OMAN:

J. Singh b Siddique 20

A. Kaleem c Kaushik b Siddique 2

H. Mirza c Parashar b Rohid 5

W. Ali lbw Ali 1

S. Faisal c Waseem b Ali 9

A. Bisht b Jawadullah 24

V. Shukla c Jawadullah b Siddique 20

J. Ramanandi c Sharafu b Jawadullah 13

H. Ali Shah b Siddique 0

S. Ahmad not out 14

S. Shrivastava run out 6

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-13) 16

TOTAL (all out, 18.4 overs) 130

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-7 (Kaleem), 2-23 (Singh), 3-28 (Ali), 4-32 (Mirza), 5-50 (Faisal), 6-88 (Bisht), 7-104 (Ramanandi), 8-108 (Shukla), 9-110 (Shah)

BOWLING: Siddique 4-0-23-4 (2w); Rohid 2.4-0-27-1 (1w); Ali 4-0-22-2 (2w); Parashar 2-0-14-0 (3w); Kaushik 3-0-23-0; Jawadullah 3-0-18-2 (1w)

RESULT: UAE won by 42 runs.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Alishan Sharafu

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025