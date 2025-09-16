E-Paper | September 16, 2025

No provisional licence for foreign medical graduates: minister

Ikram Junaidi Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, on Monday, made it clear that no provisional licence would be granted to foreign medical students/graduates.

However, he added that as a one-time exception, students from institutions registered prior to the enactment of the PMDC Act would be allowed to appear in the upcoming National Registration Examination (NRE), scheduled for November 2025.

The minister was speaking at the National Assembly’s standing committee on health. The meeting was chaired by MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani.

He said that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had held detailed deliberations on the matter and decided that no provisional licences would be granted to foreign students.

It is worth mentioning that a large number of students, mostly after failing to get admissions in Pakistani medical colleges, get admissions in different countries which teach them in a language other than English. As they cannot be adjusted in the Pakistani market, PMDC has declared the NRE mandatory for them.

The PMDC informed that the examination portal would open one month before the scheduled date.

The members raised concerns over the honorarium policy at Polyclinic, pointing out that para-medical staff had been left out and that the criteria for granting honorarium had not been officially notified. The committee directed Polyclinic to share detailed data of all employees who had received honorarium, including the criteria followed.

The minister assured that new honorarium guidelines for 2025 had been approved and would be applied in the future.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Sabheen Ghoury, Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Dr Darshan, Ms Aliya Kamran, Ms Farukh Khan and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

IT is apparently a very simple proposition. The Afghan Taliban can either cooperate with Pakistan and eliminate safe...
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...