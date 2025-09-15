E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Crawford shocks Alvarez for undisputed super middleweight world title

AFP Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 10:35am
LAS VEGAS (Nevada); Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford in action during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium.—Reuters
LAS VEGAS (Nevada); Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford in action during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium.—Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Terence Crawford stunned Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight world boxing crown on Saturday, becoming the first man to win undisputed titles in three weight divisions.

In a fight of razor-thin margins, Crawford poured it on in the closing rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory, improving his unblemished record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford, 37, had jumped up two weight categories to vie for history, having already counted undisputed titles at super lightweight and welterweight among his titles in four — now five — weight classes.

He silenced critics who claimed his sparkling resume was packed with substandard opponents and quieted a raucously pro-Alvarez crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

“For sure this is definitely a signature win,” Crawford said. “Moving up two weight classes, being the B-side, fighting a guy that’s been undefeated in the division, undisputed.

“My other undisputed runs I had titles, I was coming in as a champion as well. But this one I was coming in as an underdog, no championship belts and I felt like everything was on the line.”

One judge scored it 116-112 for Crawford and the other two saw it 115-113 for the American, who had nothing but praise for his opponent.

“Canelo is a great champion,” Crawford said. “And he fought like a champion today.” But Crawford added: “I think I was the better man today. I was stronger, I punched harder.

“It means a lot to me,” Crawford said. “You know anybody can be a nobody, and that’s all they say I’ve been fighting is nobodies.

“So what can they say now?”

Alvarez, 35 and a world champion in four divisions, fell to 63-3-2.

Crawford frustrated Alvarez with his agility and speed, losing none of his quickness as he stepped up to the 168-pound (76.2-kg) category.

He weighed in at the same 167.5 pounds as Alvarez, a career high for Crawford, who had never fought above 147 pounds until last year when he weighed 153.5 in a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov.

Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star for the past decade, simply couldn’t get at him, and Crawf­ord used his jab and landed combinations with a vengeance in the closing rounds after wearing the champion down.

Crawford raised his arms and then sank to his knees when the final bell rang, having earned grudging admiration even from the hostile crowd.

‘Defeat doesn’t define me’

Alvarez, who will reportedly make $100 million for the fight, had won six straight fights since a loss to Dmitri Bivol in May 2022.

“A defeat does not define me,” he insisted as he opened the door to a rematch. “If we do it again, it will be great,” Alvarez said.

On Sunday, Japan’s Naoya Inoue gave a masterclass of technical boxing to beat Uzbe­k­istan’s Murodjon Akhmad­aliev by unaminous decision and retain his undisputed sup­er bantamweight world titles.

The unbeaten Inoue gradually picked off a fighter who had been described as the most dangerous opponent of his career to finish the final round in Nagoya in complete control.

Inoue’s pinpoint accuracy and elusive movement were on full display as he took his career record to 31-0, with 27 wins by knockout.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

