Money games

Published September 15, 2025

WHILE being promoted as a harmless entertainment, online money gaming is destroying the lives of our youth, students and middle-class families. In Pakistan, increasing cases of financial loss, addiction and psychological distress are linked to online gambling-type games. Some young people, burdened by heavy losses, have even attempted to take their own lives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised gaming disorder as a serious health issue which could surpass the harm caused by drugs. Unlike e-sports and educational or recreational games that encourage creativity and skill development, money-driven gaming feeds greed and despair. Attempts at self-control or private regulation have failed, making government intervention a necessity.

The government should take immediate and strong legislative measures to ban such exploitative money-based online games while simultaneously promoting positive aspects of the gaming sector, such as e-sports, game design, and technology-driven creativity. Protecting our youth, families, and middle class must remain the government’s top priority.

If timely action is not taken, online money games will become a far bigger social and national problem than drugs.

Muhammad Faizan Ali
Karachi

