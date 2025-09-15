Over 2,000 capital forces ready to quell AJK police strike

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has asked manpower from five different departments and forces, including Islamabad police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Dawn has learnt.

A few months ago, AJK police initiated a strike with an 11-point charter of demands. These include increases in medical allowance, conveyance allowance, house rent, and the implementation of a career progression system similar to that of Punjab police. Additionally, there are demands for improved retirement policies, training, housing, and educational facilities for the children of police personnel.

In July, AJK police observed a pen-down strike and subsequently organised a state-wide strike to demand better rights and facilities in major districts.

The manpower for law enforcement in AJK should consider the police protests and strikes in the region. Moreover, the government suspects that the AJK police may extend their protests and strikes, potentially expressing further resentment.

Sources within the interior ministry told Dawn that a few days ago, in a meeting, the heads of five departments and forces, including Islamabad Police, FC, and FIA, were instructed to mobilise forces for deployment in AJK, particularly at key, sensitive, and significant installations.

They have also arranged the equipment resources currently used by the forces for deployment in AJK.

The department heads were urged to assemble the forces promptly and prepare to respond positively. They requested time to organise the necessary manpower and equipment.

They were instructed to expedite the process; however, they will have three days to reach AJK once the deployment order is issued.

The sources revealed that 4,000 personnel from the capital police and FC were asked. In response, the capital police agreed to provide a force of 2,000 officers, and the FC and FIA also committed to arranging manpower.

Subsequently, in line with their commitments to the interior ministry, the capital police are preparing to deploy 2,000 personnel to AJK.

A letter issued by the office of the AIG Establishment on Saturday, addressed to the DG Safe City, DIGs of Operations, Law and Order, AIGs of Special Branch, Logistics, SSPs of Security, CTD, and Traffic, requested a “provision of strength”. It stated that, according to the directions of the IGP Islamabad, the specified police personnel must be sent to AJK temporarily.

DG Safe City, DIGs of Operations, Law and Order, AIGs of Special Branch, Logistics, SSPs of Security, CTD, and Traffic were asked to submit their lists of suitable police officers and officials on Saturday to ensure the timely departure of the force to AJK.

This team will include an SSP, four SPs, eight DSPs, 16 Inspectors, 88 Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 1,718 Head Constables and Constables, 132 lady constables, and 33 other staff members.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025