Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput appointed acting SHC chief justice

Tahir Sherani Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 11:28pm
A photo of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput.
A photo of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput.

Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput was appointed as the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) acting chief justice on Saturday.

A notification issued by the law ministry said President Asif Ali Zardari appointed the SHC’s senior puisne judge to the position under Article 196 of the Constitution.

It added that he would act in the role from the date he took his oath of office till the “appointment of regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan”.

Incumbent SHC Chief Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar retired today.

According to the SHC website, Justice Rajput was born on October 16, 1965, in Hyderabad.

He did his Bachelor in Arts from Government City Arts College, LLB from Government Jinnah Law College and Masters in International Relations from the University of Sindh.

Justice Rajput was enrolled with the Sindh Bar Council as an advocate in 1990 and became an advocate of the high court in 2001. He practised law for three years before he was selected as a judicial magistrate in 1993.

He was elevated as a judge of the SHC on August 31, 2013.

“While there are over twelve thousand disposal of cases to his credit, arising out of different areas of law relating to immovable property, intellectual property, rent, family, arbitration, banking and criminal laws, however, Mr Rajput finds matters of human rights and civil liberties close to his heart,” his website bio reads.

