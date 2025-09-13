E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Youth asked to learn smart AI use to reap its benefits

Bureau Report Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Circle, a group of young university graduates, arranged its 51st weekly study circle at the National Incubation Centre on Friday, where the participants discussed a celebrated book, which challenges the myths around artificial intelligence.

Panelists of the debate urged the participants to learn to make smart use of AI, become producers instead of silent consumers as most young people had created myths around the emerging technology.

The book – AI Snake Oil – a joint venture by Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan, argues that while AI is a powerful tool, it is often oversold and misunderstood, leading to unrealistic expectations and unnecessary fear. It encourages readers to separate fact from hype, reminding us that technology alone cannot solve all problems; it is the way we use it that matters.

The session was moderated by Hamza Bin Anees, with keynote remarks delivered by Faisal Jameel, managing director of a top tech company.

More than 50 university graduates turned up. The participants represented a wide range of professions and fields, lawyers, teachers, software engineers, students of political science and business administration, people from medical backgrounds, and even social media influencers.

Mr Jameel spoke about the central themes of the book and explained how AI was shaping the world. He highlighted how algorithms functioned, and raised concerns about the environmental costs of AI, particularly its heavy use of water and energy.

The debate was followed by a question-and-answer session. The participants shared why there was hesitation in society to fully embrace AI.

While responding to the queries, the speakers explained that AI should not be feared but approached smartly, quoting the famous line: “A fool with a tool is still a fool.”

Amna Mughul, a participant, stated that AI could never replace human experience and personal interaction, while Shafeeq Gigyani stressed the need for Pakistani youth to not stay behind only as consumers of AI but to also work toward becoming producers.

With this 51st session, Peshawar Circle once again provided a vibrant space where professionals, students, and thinkers came together to reflect on important questions of technology, society, and the future.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

