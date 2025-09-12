E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Germany says it will back UN resolution for two-state solution

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:39am

Germany will support a United Nations resolution for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but does not believe the time has come to recognise a Palestinian state, a government spokesman told Reuters.

“Germany will support such a resolution which simply describes the status quo in international law,” the spokesman said, adding that Berlin “has always advocated a two-state solution and is asking for that all the time.”

“The chancellor just mentioned two days ago again that Germany does not see that the time has come for the recognition of the Palestinian state,” the spokesman added.

