Belarus frees 52 prisoners after Trump appeal

PRISONERS released from Belarus arrive at the US embassy in Lithuania.—Reuters

VILNIUS: Belarus freed 52 prisoners including an EU employee on Thursday after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, and they headed to Lithuania with the US delegation that negotiated their release, the US embassy in Vilnius said.

Trump had urged Belarusian Pre­sident Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to release detainees whom the US leader has described as “hostages”. Belarus later confirmed their release.

In return for Lukashenko’s gesture, Washington will grant sanctions relief to Belarus’ national airline Belavia, allowing it to service and buy components for its aircraft, which include Boeings, the US embassy said.

Ties with US

It was the biggest batch of prisoners pardoned by the authoritarian leader, who is seeking to repair relations with the United States after years of isolation and sanctions on his former Soviet state. But it was far short of the 1,300 or 1,400 prisoners whose release Trump had called for in a conversation with Luka­shenko last month and in subsequent social media posts.

Washington hints at reopening its embassy in Minsk

Belarus’s exiled opposition said one of the 52, Mikola Statkevich, had refused to enter Lithuania. Webcam footage showed him sitting in the no-man’s zone at the border, and Lithuania’s border guard said he remained in Belarus. It was not immediately clear why Stat­kevich, who ran against Lukashenko in a 2010 election, had refused to cross but the exiled opposition says freed political prisoners should have the right to stay in Belarus rather than submit to what it says are in effect forced deportations.

John Coale, who led the US delegation to Minsk, said in an interview he hoped for the release of all those prisoners, adding that he believed Lukashenko wanted to change. “But you don’t change after you’ve been in office for some 30 years. It’s not going to happen overnight,” Coale added.

Those released on Thursday included Ihar Losik, 33, a journalist sentenced in 2021 to 15 years in a penal colony on charges of inciting hatred and organising riots.

The US embassy in Vilnius could not immediately confirm whether prominent critics of Lukashenko’s decades-old rule, such as human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, or Maria Kalesnikava, a leader of the 2020 pro-democracy protests, were among those released.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the exiled opposition whose husband Siarhei was freed from jail in June, said Thursday’s release covered only 4pc of those designated as political prisoners.

“We welcome their release but, in essence, this is a trade in human lives - people who should never have been imprisoned in the first place,” Tsikh­anouskaya said in a statement released to Reuters in which she urged the European Union to maintain sanctions on Belarus until democracy is established. Belarus’ state news agency Belta said those released included 14 foreign nationals - from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, France, Britain and Germany.

Coale, Trump’s envoy, told Luk­ashenko that Washington wanted to reopen its embassy in Minsk, Belta reported. Earlier, Coale passed a letter from Trump in English to Lukashenko, signed “Donald”, according to footage from Belta. The fact that Trump had signed the letter simply Donald was “a rare act of personal friendship”, it quoted Coale as saying.

“If Donald insists that he is ready to take in all these released prisoners, God bless you, let’s try to work out a global deal, as Mr Trump likes to say, a big deal,” said Lukashenko, who praised the US leader for seeking a peace deal in Ukraine.

“Our main task is to stand with Trump and help him in his mission to establish peace,” Belta later quoted Lukashenko as saying, alluding to Trump’s assertion that he has resolved six or seven world conflicts. Lukashenko has led Belarus for more than three decades. He said as recently as August 22 that he was not prepared to release “bandits” who might “wage war” against the state.

Trump has said he plans to meet Lukashenko, long treated as a pariah by the West, and described him as a “very respected man, strong person, strong leader”. The prisoners were released a day after Poland shot down what it said were Russian drones over its territory, and on the eve of joint military exercises involving Russia and Belarus.

Belarus shares borders with three Nato countries and Ukraine. Luka­shenko let Putin use Belarusian territory when invading Ukraine in 2022 but the Belarusian army has not directly participated in the war.

Lukashenko says there are no political prisoners in Belarus and that those behind bars are law-breakers who chose their own fate.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025