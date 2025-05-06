E-Paper | May 06, 2025

7 soldiers martyred in IED blast by ‘Indian proxy’ terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach: ISPR

Dawn.com Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 07:38pm

Seven soldiers were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device planted by “Indian proxy” terrorists in Balochistan’s Kacchi district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “On May 6, 2025, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, so-called ‘Baloch Liberation Army’, targeted security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device in general area Mach.”

It said the following seven soldiers were subsequently martyred in the attack: Subedar Umar Farooq, 42, resident of Karachi; Naik Asif Khan, 28, resident of Karak district; Naik Mashkoor Ali, 28, resident of Orakzai district; Sepoy Tariq Nawaz, 26, resident of Lakki Marwat district; Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz, 28, resident of Bagh district; Sepoy Muhammad Asim, 22, resident of Karak district and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan, 28, resident of Kohat district.

“Nefarious designs of India and its proxies operating on Pakistani soil will be defeated by the valiant security forces, LEAs (law enforcement agencies) and the brave nation of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and the perpetrators of the “heinous and cowardly act” would be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Two Pakistan Coast Guards personnel were injured on Monday when a remote-controlled bomb targeted their patrol vehicle in the Jiwani area, while a Levies official escaped unharmed when his private vehicle was destroyed by a separate roadside bomb in Pishin district.

Last week, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused India of activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr­e­futable evidence” of Ind­ian state-sponsored terrorism, directed by the Ind­ian military personnel.

“Post-Pahalgam, because of the designs of terrorism that they have, they tasked all their assets, the terrorists operating in Balochistan, and we have credible intelligence for that, the Fitna-al-Khawarij and the independent terrorist cells … to increase their activity,” he had said, using the state-designated term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Pak India Ties, Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.
Coercive tax powers
06 May, 2025

Coercive tax powers

THE amendments to the tax laws giving vast coercive powers to the FBR, and allowing it to circumvent existing laws...
Blocked online
06 May, 2025

Blocked online

CITIZENS of India are welcome to join the VPN club. With New Delhi left looking rather sheepish after jumping the ...
Doing business
Updated 05 May, 2025

Doing business

The government does not put in consistent effort to ensure the rule of law, the absence of which is what eventually drives investors away.
Destination unknown
05 May, 2025

Destination unknown

PAKISTANI politicians love to punch above their weight. With the return of the PML-N to power, it was but natural to...
Wounded childhood
05 May, 2025

Wounded childhood

PAKISTAN is unkind to its children. The NCRC’s State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 scans the grim...